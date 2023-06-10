Indian Navy conducts mega operation involving two aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

June 10, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - New Delhi

In one of the biggest demonstrations of its operational prowess in recent years, the Indian Navy on June 10 carried out a mission in the Arabian Sea that involved two aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines and over 35 frontline planes amid China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean.

The Navy's aircraft carriers – INS Vikramaditya and newly inducted INS Vikrant – were the centrepieces of the exercise and the two platforms served as floating airfields for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K and helicopters such as MH60R, Kamov and Advanced Light helicopters, officials said.

Also Read | Indigenous heavy weight torpedo hits bull’s eye in live test by Indian Navy

"The exercise marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's pursuit of enhancing maritime security and power projection in the Indian Ocean and beyond, " Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the exercise involved a seamless integration of two aircraft carriers along with a diverse fleet of ships, submarines and aircraft, showcasing India's technological expertise in the maritime domain.

"This demonstration of naval prowess underscores India's commitment to safeguarding its national interests, maintaining regional stability, and fostering cooperative partnerships in the maritime domain," Mr. Madhwal said.

Also Read | Indian Navy test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

It is the first mega exercise involving the two aircraft carriers after the induction of the indigenously-built INS Vikrant in September last year. Officials said that almost all air assets of the Navy operated from the two aircraft carriers and they operated as mobile bases.

The exercise demonstrated that INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya can be positioned anywhere, allowing for increased mission flexibility, timely response to emerging threats and sustained air operations to safeguard national interests across the globe, officials reported.

Also Read | DRDO, Indian Navy conduct successful trial of indigenous air droppable container

"In addition, they provide our friends with an assurance that the Indian Navy is capable and ready to support our 'collective' security needs in the region," said Mr. Madhwal.

"The successful demonstration of two-carrier battle group operations serves as a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority," he added.

"As India continues to strengthen its security apparatus, the significance of aircraft carriers will remain paramount in shaping the nation's defence strategy and promoting regional stability," Mr. Madhwal stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.