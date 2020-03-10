Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya scales Australia’s highest mountain peak

Melbourne

10 March 2020 15:13 IST

Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya has successfully scaled Mount Kosciuszko, the highest mountain peak in Australia.

Ms. Dehariya, who last year scaled Mount Everest, successfully summit the 2,228-metres Mount Kosciuszko on Monday.

“I did my summit of Australia on the occasion of Holi. I feel fortunate enough that I celebrated two biggest festivals of India at the mountain peaks,” she said.

Ms. Dehariya had scaled Mount Kilimanjaro on the occasion of Diwali on November 27, last year.

Ms. Dehariya, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, thanked Chief Minister Kamal Nath for supporting and motivating her to climb the summit.