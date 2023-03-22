ADVERTISEMENT

Indian airports' revenues to rise to $3.9 bn next fiscal year

March 22, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - New Delhi

For 2023-24, air passenger traffic, including domestic and international, is expected to be 395 million, it said while presenting the outlook for the airports.

PTI

As per aviation consultancy CAPA India, Indian airport operators are to see a rise in revenues in the next financial year | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian airport operators are projected to report 26 per cent rise in revenues at $3.9 billion in the next financial year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Wednesday.

For 2023-24, air passenger traffic, including domestic and international, is expected to be 395 million, it said while presenting the outlook for the airports.

Out of the total, domestic air passengers will rise to 320 million from 275 million this fiscal. During this period, the international air passenger count will increase to 75 million from 58 million.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"India is forecast to see domestic airport pax rise to 700 million passengers, and international airport pax to 160 million passengers by FY2030," CAPA India said.

It said Indian airports' revenue of $3.9 billion (₹32,390 crore) in the next fiscal will be 26 per cent higher than anticipated in 2022-23. The outlook was presented at the CAPA India aviation summit here.

Stefano Barconi, Director General of ACI Asia Pacific, said airports' health was affected significantly amid the pandemic and that air passenger traffic is still in recovery mode. Airports Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific represents more than 600 airports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US