Indian Air Force rescues Israeli national from high-altitude area in Ladakh

The man was stuck at a height of 16,800 feet and suffering from high-altitude sickness, including vomiting and low oxygen saturation

PTI Srinagar:
August 31, 2022 15:53 IST

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter in the Ladakh region, in Leh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday rescued an Israeli national who was stuck at a height of more than 16,000 feet near Markha Valley in Ladakh.

"On 31 August 2022, 114 Helicopter Unit received a call for casualty evacuation from Nimaling Camp near Markha Valley. The Israeli national, Atar Kahana, was suffering from high-altitude sickness, including vomiting and low oxygen saturation," a Srinagar-based defence spokesman said.

He said Wing Commander Ashish Kapoor and Flt. Lt. Rhythm Mehra as aircrew number 1 and Squadron Leader Neha Singh and Squadron leader Ajinkya Kher as aircrew number 2, got airborne within minutes, for this time-critical mission.

"Following the shortest route, the aircraft reached the spot within 20 minutes of flying time and spotted the casualty on the Gongmaru La pass at an elevation of 16,800 feet," the spokesman said.

He said the aircrew number 1 carried out a thorough recce and landed at the mountain pass with the assistance of aircrew number 2 and picked up Mr. Kahana from the pass in the turbulent weather conditions.

"The casualty was recovered expeditiously within the limited time of one hour at Air Force Station Leh," he added.

