India welcomes confirmation of Eric Garcetti as U.S. Ambassador to New Delhi: MEA

March 16, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Considered a close aide of President Joe Biden, Eric Garcetti received the confirmation to the post from the U.S. Senate over two years after he was nominated as the U.S. Ambassador to India

The Hindu Bureau

Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. Photo: Twitter/@ericgarcetti

India on Thursday welcomed confirmation of Eric Garcetti as the U.S. Ambassador to New Delhi and said it looks forward to working with him to take forward the multifaceted bilateral relations.

“India welcomes appointment of Eric Garcetti as the U.S. Ambassador to India,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. “We look forward to working with him to take forward the multifaceted bilateral relations,” he added.

Considered a close aide of President Joe Biden, Mr. Garcetti received the confirmation to the post from the U.S. Senate over two years after he was nominated to the key position.

The Senate voted 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles mayor's nomination on Wednesday. His nomination was pending before the U.S. Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated by President Biden.

Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 in favour of his nomination.

Kenneth Juster, the last U.S. envoy in New Delhi, stepped down in January 2021 after Mr. Biden became President.

(With inputs from PTI)

