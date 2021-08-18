India, Vietnam navies hold exercise in South China Sea

NEW DELHI

A task force of Indian Navy ships are on extended deployment in the sea

The navies of India and Vietnam undertook a bilateral exercise in the South China Sea, the Navy said on Wednesday.

Four frontline ships of the Indian Navy are on an overseas deployment of over two months to South East Asia, the South China Sea and Western Pacific, during which they are undertaking a series of port calls and exercises.

“This visit also holds special importance as Indian Naval ships celebrated the country’s 75th Independence Day in Vietnam,” the Navy said. Guided missile destroyer INS Ranvijay and missile corvette INS Kora undertook the exercise with Vietnam People’s Navy frigate VPNS Ly Thai To.

The ships arrived at Cam Ranh, Vietnam, on August 15 for the harbour phase, which included professional interactions while maintaining extant COVID-19 protocols, the Navy said.

“The sea phase included surface warfare exercises, weapon firing drills and helicopter operations. Regular interactions between the two navies over the years have enhanced their interoperability and adaptability. This has ensured a quantum jump in the complexity and scale of professional exchanges,” it stated.

In June, the two countries undertook a defence security dialogue and Indian naval ships have been frequently visiting Vietnamese ports. Training cooperation between the two navies had been on the rise over the years, the statement added.