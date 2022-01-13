India, U.S. review cooperation in counterterrorism, cyber security

New Delhi

13 January 2022 05:23 IST

Global supply chains, maritime and aviation security also figure in discussions

India is likely to hold the ministerial-level Homeland Security Dialogue with the U.S. later this year, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Both countries on Wednesday reviewed the cooperation in counterterrorism, cyber security and a host of other issues at a virtual Homeland Security Dialogue attended by senior officials.

The officials also identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing security cooperation, the Ministry said.

Advertising

Advertising

They discussed how to secure critical infrastructure and global supply chains, maritime security, aviation security, customs enforcement and trade security among other issues. The India-US Homeland Security Dialogue was co-chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and U.S. Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans in the Department of Homeland Security Robert Silvers.

Both sides agreed that the existing subgroups on law enforcement engagement, global supply chains, aviation security, investigative cooperation and capacity building and training would meet separately in the coming months to explore how the cooperation can be strengthened further. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the partnership and agreeing to deepen engagement and collaboration in all areas of mutual concern, it said.