India to host No Money for Terror Conference next week

The Ministry of Home Affairs will be organising the Third Ministerial ‘No Money for Terror’ Conference next week where participants from around 75 countries are expected to attend.

The conference that was first held In Paris in 2018, followed by Melbourne in 2019 will be held in Delhi on November 18-19 after gap of two years due to the travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by MHA said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the conference and will convey India’s determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems for achieving success against it.

It said that the conference aims to progress the discussions on combating terrorist financing held by the international community in the previous two conferences in Paris and Melbourne. “It also intends to include discussions on technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing. It attempts to also set the pace for other high level official and political deliberations, focused on countering terrorist financing,” the ministry said.

It added that globally, countries have been affected by terrorism and militancy for several years and the pattern of violence differs in most theatres, but is largely engendered by a tumultuous geo-political environment, coupled with prolonged armed sectarian conflicts.

“Such conflicts often lead to poor governance, political instability, economic deprivation and large ungoverned spaces. The involvement of a compliant State often exacerbates terrorism, especially its financing,” MHA said.

The ministry stated that India has suffered several forms of terrorism and its financing over more than three decades, hence it understands the pain and trauma of similarly impacted nations. “In order to display solidarity with peace-loving nations and to help create a bridge for sustained cooperation on countering terrorist financing, India was host to two global events in October - the annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the U.N. Counter Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi. The forthcoming NMFT Conference will further efforts to build understanding and cooperation amongst nations,” it said.

Discussions at the NMFT conference will be focussed on global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing, use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, emerging technologies and terrorist financing and requisite international co-operation to address related challenges.