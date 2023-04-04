‘Reflects anti-India agenda’: India slams OIC for its comments on Ram Navami violence

April 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs on April 4 hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), terming its comments on the recent violence during the Ram Navami processions in different parts of the country, as a reflection of its “communal mindset”.

“We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat today regarding India. This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda. OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

OIC had earlier expressed “deep concern” at the violence during the Ram Navami processions in Bihar, West Bengal and elsewhere in the country.

“The OIC Secretariat denounces such provocative acts of violence and vandalism, which are a vivid manifestation of mounting Islamophobia and systemic targeting of the Muslim community in India. The OIC General Secretariat calls upon the Indian authorities to take firm actions against the instigators and perpetrators of such acts and to ensure the safety, security, rights, and dignity of the Muslim community in the country,” said the OIC, in a statement.

