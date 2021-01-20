India, Singapore sign pact on submarine rescue support

NEW DELHI

Two countries agree to carry out engagements between the armed forces as well as in areas of defence technology and industry.

India and Singapore on Wednesday signed the implementing agreement on submarine rescue support and cooperation between the two Navies. This was signed at the 5th Defence Ministers dialogue held virtually between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Singapore counterpart Dr. Ng Eng Hen.

“Both sides reviewed the progress of various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives being pursued over the last year and expressed commitment to further elevate the scale of engagements between the armed forces as well as in areas of defence technology and industry,” a Defence Ministry statement said. Expressing satisfaction at the growing defence ties, the two Ministers also discussed new areas of potential cooperation, it stated.

The two Ministers also discussed the efforts of both countries in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and the role of the Armed Forces in the mitigation measures. Mr. Singh highlighted the role of the Indian Armed Forces in combating COVID-19 and “various missions undertaken to assist in repatriation of Indians stranded overseas”, the statement added.