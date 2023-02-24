ADVERTISEMENT

India should offer wheat to crisis-laden Pakistan: RSS leader Krishna Gopal

February 24, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The RSS leader said that India should send wheat to Pakistan despite the acrimonious relationship between the two countries

The Hindu Bureau

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal said India can give away 20-25 lakh tons of wheat | Photo Credit: S. Sudarshan

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal said that India was in a in a position to send over wheat to Pakistan in view of the food crisis in the neighbouring country, despite the acrimonious relationship between the two countries, adding that “70 years ago, they were with us”.

ALSO READ
Pakistan National Assembly passes bill to meet IMF demands for $1.1 billion loan facility

He was speaking at a function in New Delhi on Thursday evening when he made these remarks. “We keep hearing that wheat is now being sold at ₹250 a kilogram, which is too much, Bharat can give away 20-25 lakh ton wheat, there is no issue there, after all 70 years ago, they were with us. It is also true, however, that Pakistan repeatedly attacks us, be it the wars of 1948, 1961, 1971 and Kargil War, but despite all that, looking at the situation there, Indians do feel that wheat should be sent over. It is part of our culture of Sarve bhavantu sukhinaha (let all be happy), which is held across religious communities in India, the sentiment that even the dogs in their country should not go hungry,” he said.

He later spoke on Friday at a television channel and said that the remarks made the previous day were his sentiments, but that whether or not to send food aid to Pakistan was a decision to be taken by the government of India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pakistan has been reeling under a food crisis, engendered by not just the floods that hit the country over last summer destroying major crops, but also a general economic crisis hitting its ability to import items from abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US