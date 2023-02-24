India should offer wheat to crisis-laden Pakistan: RSS leader Krishna Gopal

February 24, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal said that India was in a in a position to send over wheat to Pakistan in view of the food crisis in the neighbouring country, despite the acrimonious relationship between the two countries, adding that “70 years ago, they were with us”.

He was speaking at a function in New Delhi on Thursday evening when he made these remarks. “We keep hearing that wheat is now being sold at ₹250 a kilogram, which is too much, Bharat can give away 20-25 lakh ton wheat, there is no issue there, after all 70 years ago, they were with us. It is also true, however, that Pakistan repeatedly attacks us, be it the wars of 1948, 1961, 1971 and Kargil War, but despite all that, looking at the situation there, Indians do feel that wheat should be sent over. It is part of our culture of Sarve bhavantu sukhinaha (let all be happy), which is held across religious communities in India, the sentiment that even the dogs in their country should not go hungry,” he said.

He later spoke on Friday at a television channel and said that the remarks made the previous day were his sentiments, but that whether or not to send food aid to Pakistan was a decision to be taken by the government of India.

Pakistan has been reeling under a food crisis, engendered by not just the floods that hit the country over last summer destroying major crops, but also a general economic crisis hitting its ability to import items from abroad.

