India records highest single-day vaccination coverage

06 April 2021 12:48 IST

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala account for 60% of the cumulative vaccine doses given till now.

More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 43,00,966 vaccine doses have been given in a span of 24 hours out of which 39,00,505 beneficiaries received the 1st dose while 4,00,461 have taken the 2nd dose, according to the data updated at 7 a.m.

Of the total 8,31,10,926 jabs given in the country, Maharashtra has so far given the highest with 81,27,248 number of doses, followed by Gujarat at 76,89,507, Rajasthan at 72,99,305, Uttar Pradesh at 71,98,372 and West Bengal at 65,41,370 doses, the data stated.