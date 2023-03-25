India records 1,590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in 146 days

March 25, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - New Delhi

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 146 days, while the number of active cases of the infection climbed to 8,601, the Health Ministry said on March 25.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,824 with six more fatalities — three reported from Maharashtra and one each recorded in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, according to the Ministry's data updated at 8 a.m.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.33% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.23%.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,47,02,257.

The active cases account for 0.02% of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.79%, according to the Ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral infection has gone up to 4,41,62,832, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

