ADVERTISEMENT

India records 1,590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in 146 days

March 25, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - New Delhi

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.33% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.23%

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 146 days, while the number of active cases of the infection climbed to 8,601, the Health Ministry said on March 25.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,824 with six more fatalities — three reported from Maharashtra and one each recorded in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, according to the Ministry's data updated at 8 a.m.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.33% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.23%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,47,02,257.

The active cases account for 0.02% of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.79%, according to the Ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral infection has gone up to 4,41,62,832, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coronavirus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US