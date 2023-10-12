India ranks 111 out of a total of 125 countries in Global Hunger Index

October 12, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India ranks 111 out of a total of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2023 with its progress against hunger nearly halted since 2015 reflecting a global trend.

Afghanistan, Haiti and 12 sub-Saharan countries perform worse than India on the GHI.

India’s ranking is based on a Global Hunger Index score of 28.7 on a 100-point scale where 0 is the best score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst. This categorises India’s severity of hunger as “serious”. The GHI score is based on a formula that combines four indicators that together capture the multi-dimensional nature of hunger and these include under-nourishment, child stunting, child wasting and child mortality.

While India made significant strides between 2000 and 2015 with its score improving from 38.4 in 2000 to 35.5 in 2008 and 29.2 in 2015, over the past eight years it has advanced by only 0.5 points. The 2000, 2008 and 2015 GHI scores are the only data that can be used for valid comparisons over time.

India’s performance mirrors global trend. The 2023 GHI score for the world is 18.3, considered moderate. However, it is only one point below the world’s 2015 GHI score of 19.1. The share of people globally who are undernourished, which is one of the indicators used in the index, actually rose from 7.5% in 2017 to 9.2% in 2022, reaching about 735 million.

Over the recent past, the government of India has contested India’s score in the GHI and called it an “attempt to tarnish the image” of the country. It has accused the publishers of using Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) telephone-based opinion poll- the Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES)- which the GHI has categorically denied using. The GHI says that the undernourishment data the government objected to was in fact based on Food Balance sheet data from each country.

South Asia and Africa South of the Sahara are the world regions with the highest hunger levels, with GHI scores of 27.0 each, indicating serious hunger.

West Asia and North Africa is the region with the third-highest hunger level with a score of 11.9 indicating “moderate” hunger level.

Latin American and the Caribbean is the only region in the world whose GHI scores have worsened between 2015 and 2023.

East and Southeast Asia, dominated by populous China, has the second-lowest 2023 GHI score of any region in the report. China, for example, is among the top 20 countries that each have a GHI score of less than 5.

The region with the lowest 2023 GHI score is Europe and Central Asia, whose score of 6.0 is considered “low”.

According to the GHI 2023 report, the stagnation in the fight against global hunger is largely due “to the combined effects of overlapping crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, economic stagnation, the impacts of climate change, and the intractable conflicts facing many countries of the world.” It adds that the combination of these crises have led to a cost of living crisis and exhausted the coping capacity of many countries.

