India, Philippines decide to expand ties in fintech, education and defence

The decision was taken at the 13th India-Philippines Foreign Office Consultations and fourth Strategic Dialogue in Manila

PTI New Delhi
August 18, 2022 17:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

India and the Philippines have vowed to expand their ties in sectors like civil aviation, fintech, education, defence, and security.

The decision was taken at the 13th India-Philippines Foreign Office Consultations and the fourth Strategic Dialogue that took place in Manila on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bilateral defence and security ties between India and the Philippines have been on an upswing in the past few years.

In January, the Philippines concluded a $375 million deal with India for the procurement of three batteries of the BrahMos cruise missile.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

India signed a framework agreement with the Philippines in March that provided for government-to-government deals for the supply of defence hardware and equipment.

On the two-day talks, the MEA said both sides expressed their desire to advance bilateral relations and expand engagement in areas such as agriculture, trade, pharmaceuticals, fintech, education, defence and security, and people to people ties.

"It was also agreed to work to expand engagement in other fields such as space, development cooperation and civil aviation," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA said the two sides agreed to convene bilateral mechanisms in different sectors at an early date.

"During the Strategic Dialogue held on August 18, the two sides discussed India-Philippines defence and security cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest as well as ASEAN related matters," the MEA said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
India
India
Philippines
international relations
diplomacy

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app