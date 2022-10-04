India lags in biomass co-firing targets

This recalcitrance by power manufacturers has prompted the government to consider cutting coal supply to non-compliant plants

Jacob Koshy NEW DELHI
October 04, 2022 04:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Power Ministry wants to cut down on the use of fossil-based fuels like coal. | Photo Credit: AFP

India has been severely lagging in ensuring that at least 5% of coal used in thermal plants was mixed with biomass despite guidelines mandating them to do so. This recalcitrance by power manufacturers has prompted the Power Ministry to consider cutting coal supply to non-compliant plants, it emerged from the proceedings of an inter-ministerial meeting of the Environment, Agriculture and Power Ministries on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Power Ministry in October 2021 had decreed that all thermal power plants ensure 5% compliance by October 2022. Biomass pellets have the same calorific value as coal and mixing them with coal saves consumption as well as reportedly cuts emissions.

Also Read
Explained | Has the emissions deadline been extended?

The meeting to review progress of biomass co-firing in thermal power plants was held in New Delhi to prepare for the coming post-monsoon season that saw farm fires in north India and worsening air pollution. Biomass from stubble, which is often burned by farmers in open fields, can be used in coal plants to reduce pollution.

“It was also emphasised that the Power Ministry would consider reduction in coal supply for those thermal power plants that do not comply with the policy on biomass co-firing. Sufficient emphasis was given on the fact that the health and safety of the citizens was topmost priority and no one has the right to put innocent lives in danger,” said a government statement on the proceedings of the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was co-chaired by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Power Minister R.K. Singh. It included senior officials from all Ministries and departments in charge of coordinating drives against air pollution.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In 2020-21, only eight power plants had co-fired biomass pellets, and this number had risen to 39 as of Monday. To put that number in perspective, India has around 180 thermal power plants. In the Delhi-NCR region, a hotbed of air pollution, 10 thermal power plants had started co-firing with biomass and coal. As of Monday, 83,066 tonnes of biomass have been co-fired in 39 thermal power plants across the country and has generated close to 55,390 MW of power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
air pollution
pollution
coal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app