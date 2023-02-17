India, Japan to kickstart 2-week wargame

February 17, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - New Delhi

The armies of India and Japan will kickstart a two-week mega military wargame from Friday in the Japanese province of Shiga to share best practices and develop interoperability.

Indian Army officials said the exercise, 'Dharma Guardian', is "crucial and significant" in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the backdrop of the current global situation.

The fourth edition of the exercise will take place from February 17 to March 2 at Camp Imazu in Shiga province, they said.

"The scope of this exercise covers platoon-level joint training on operations in jungle and semi-urban, urban terrain," said an official.

Troops of the Garhwal Rifles regiment of the Indian Army and an infantry regiment from the Middle Army of the Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) are participating in the exercise.

The Indian Army contingent arrived at the exercise location on February 12.

"The joint exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations under a UN Mandate, in addition to developing interoperability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between," the Army said.

The training will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness and sharing of drills at the tactical level, it said.

During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of missions ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills and employment of aerial assets.

"The joint exercise will facilitate both armies to know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness," the Army said in a statement.

It said 'Dharma Guardian' drills will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces, furthering the bilateral relations between the two nations.

