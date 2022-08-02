India is first priority, says Maldives President Solih after signing six agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih jointly press a button for the start of the construction of the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) after their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 02, 2022 16:09 IST

Maldives and India sign cyber pact and India gifts naval vessel and vehicles for Maldives National Defence Force

The Maldives on August 2 signed a cyber security agreement with India as both sides affirmed their will to strengthen ties to take on “transnational crimes and terrorism” in the Indian Ocean region. Addressing the media after the signing of six agreements, President Ibrahim ‘Ibu’ Solih expressed gratitude to India for the help extended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and for providing a landing craft and utility vehicles to the Maldives National Defence Force.

“The MoU signed today on cyber security aims to promote closer cooperation and exchange of information pertaining to cyber security in accordance to our domestic laws, rules and regulation and based on equality, reciprocity and mutual benefit,” said President Solih after officials on both sides exchanged agreements covering areas like women and child development, disaster management and infrastructure development.

Before that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Solih participated remotely in the pouring of the first concrete of the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) that would include a 6.74 km bridge and the causeway linking capital Male with the neighbouring islands. The $500 million project is being financed by India.

In his remarks, President Solih referred to India as the “first priority” of the Maldives and said, “Maldives-India relation, goes beyond diplomacy. Our values, our cultures and our histories are intertwined, making it a traditional relationship. Our centuries-old relationship is grown with political trust, economic relation.” Reference to trust in bilateral relations between the Maldives and its biggest neighbour comes ahead of the political turbulence that Mr. Solih is expected to face upon return from the visit covering Delhi and Mumbai. The four-day visit that began on Monday, is widely being interpreted as a move to enthuse his supporters in Male who are facing heat from a coordinated campaign from his rival Mohamed Nasheed and religious parties.

In his remarks, PM Modi referred to the threats of terrorism and transnational crime and said that he and Mr. Solih took an “overview” of all the factors in the bilateral relation. “Chances of terrorism, drug trafficking and transnational crime are high in the Indian Ocean region. India-Maldives cooperation in this regard is, therefore, necessary to maintain peace and stability in the region. We have increased cooperation in this field that includes training and capacity building of the security officials of the Maldives,” said Prime Minister Modi in his remarks. Mr. Solih expressed determination to counter terrorism in “all its forms and manifestations”.

India to gift second landing assault craft to the Maldives National Defence Force

To strengthen Maldivian maritime capacity, India has announced the gifting of a second landing assault craft to the Maldives National Defence Force. President Solih thanked India for the gift of twenty-four utility vehicles to the Maldives National Defence Force.

Maldives was one of the first recipients of the Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the visiting dignitary acknowledged the support that his country received in combating the pandemic from India.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not been kind to anyone – like any other nation, we were also forced to fully close our borders for months. The result left both our economy and people in distress. Was it not for the generous assistance received in the form of budgetary support and Covishield vaccine donated by India – our economic recovery would have been hard and long,” said President Solih. The visiting guest thanked India for the operationalisation of the Rupay card and said both sides will intensify such linkages across areas like fisheries, education, health tourism and disaster resilience infrastructure. President Solih had visited Delhi in 2018 and this is his first visit in the backdrop of the end of the pandemic and the ongoing Sri Lankan crisis. The leaders however did not mention the crisis of Sri Lanka though they both referred to the requirement of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region.

“The Maldives will remain a true friend of India, firmly committed to our shared vision of peace and development in our countries and our region,” said President Solih thanking PM Modi for his “personal commitment” to develop ties between the two countries.