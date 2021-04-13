India gets 3rd COVID-19 vaccine as DGCI approves Russian-made Sputnik-V for emergency use

NEW DELHI

India is the most populated country to register the Russian vaccine, according to a RDIF release.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the restricted emergency use of the Sputnik-V vaccine late Monday night. With this, India now has three vaccines against COVID-19, including Covishield — the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India — and Bharat Boitech’s Covaxin

“Total population of 60 countries where Sputnik-V is approved for use is 3 billion people or about 40% of the global population,” it added.

The vaccine has been registered in India under the emergency use authorisation procedure based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, it added.

“India is the leading production hub for Sputnik-V. RDIF has reached agreements with the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country (Gland Pharma, HeteroBiopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech) aimed at production of more than 850 million doses per year,” noted the release.