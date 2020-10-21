India-Germany flights resume after 3 weeks

Photo: Twitter/@lufthansa

NEW DELHI

21 October 2020 15:10 IST

There was a disagreement between two sides, leading to a three-week impasse

After a three-week impasse between India and Germany that led to the suspension of flights between the two countries, the Government of India on Wednesday announced the resumption of services.

“In continuance to the existing Air Bubble arrangement between India and Germany, the flight operations of @airindiain and @lufthansa between the two countries have recommenced. Please plan your travels accordingly”, the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a senior DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) official, both Lufthansa and Air India will ferry 10 flights each per week. This agreement is for two months.

The disagreement between the two sides was primarily due to the fewer number of flights allowed to Air India (3-4 weekly) as compared to those allowed to Lufthansa (20 weekly).

Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri said Lufthansa was using the air bubble agreement to ferry “sixth freedom rights” passengers, or passengers destined to travel beyond Germany.