India deplores personal attacks on French President

Macron spoke in favour of freedom of expression in the backdrop of beheading of a teacher in Paris

India on Wednesday came out in support of French President Emmanuel Macron who has been subjected to personal attacks and harsh observations in various parts of the world after he spoke in favour of the freedom of expression in the backdrop of the beheading of a school teacher in Paris who had shown some cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to students.

“We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse. We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French school teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and the people of France,” said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The French government has come under intense criticism in the Arab world and in Pakistan after the development. This has been accompanied by strong social media reaction against President Macron in various Muslim-majority societies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly raised the issue in his public speeches in the last few days. On Wednesday, he wrote to leaders of Muslim states to “act collectively to counter the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states”.

Bangladesh too was affected by protests during the last few days over the French President’s remarks which were perceived to be disrespectful of the main tenets of Islam. India is one of the first major democratic governments to express support to Mr. Macron.

“There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstances,” the statement said.