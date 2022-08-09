India

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline

A senior citizen being administered a ‘precaution dose’ during a door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination camp in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh
PTI New Delhi August 09, 2022 10:09 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 10:09 IST

With 12,751 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650, while the active cases have declined to 1,31,807, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 fatalities which includes 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.69 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,35,16,071, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 206.88 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The fresh fatalities include six from Delhi, five from West Bengal, four from Maharashtra, three each from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, two each from Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan and one each from Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

