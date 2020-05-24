India builds state-of-the-art training facility for Ugandan defence forces

NEW DELHI

It has been funded by voluntary contributions from the Ugandans of Indian origin

The Indian Association Uganda (IAU), in association with the Indian Military Advisory and Training Team there, handed over a state-of-the-art military training facility to Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF). The war game centre, named ‘INDIA’, was inaugurated by Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda on Saturday, the Army said.

The centre was conceptualised by the Indian Military Team and constructed by the IAU at a cost of over 1 billion Ugandan shillings or $2,65,000. It has been funded by voluntary contributions from the Ugandans of Indian origin, the Army said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement quoted Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti, Commandant of Senior Command and Staff College, where the centre was constructed, as having said the “landmark training aid” will help make the UPDF Senior Command and Staff College a centre of excellence in the entire region and “it will remain a lasting symbol of the special bond that Indians in Uganda share with UPDF and India shares with Uganda.”

