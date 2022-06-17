India backs China’s plan for joint border activity

Photo: facebook.com/scobeijing

June 17, 2022 22:51 IST

Solidarity-2023 to have all SCO nations

India has supported an initiative by China to conduct a “joint border operation” in 2023 of all member countries of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) that includes Russia, Pakistan and Central Asian countries. The border operation called “Solidarity-2023” will be organised by China, a statement by the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

The BSF hosted the 21 st meeting of Experts’ Group and Border Security Conference of SCO countries from June 15-17 that was attended by China, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS)-SCO.

The statement issued at the meeting said that the participants exchanged information reflecting assessments of the situation on the State borders of the SCO member states, trends and forecasts of its development.

“The results of the Joint Border Operation “Solidarity-2019-2021” carried out in 2021 by the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states were discussed and highly appreciated. The plan for the preparation and conduct of the Joint Border Operation “Friendship Border - 2022” this year was reviewed and approved,” it said.

It said the participants approved the work plan of the Group of Experts of the Border Services of the SCO Member States for 2023 and discussed proposals on the place and timing of the next meeting of the heads of border services.

“They noted that the professional exchange of views and the development of common positions on countering new challenges and threats at the borders of the Organization will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states, strengthening security and confidence at the borders,” it said.