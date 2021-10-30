In Madhya Pradesh, petrol crosses ₹121 per litre in border district; diesel costs over ₹110

Representational image.

Bhopal

30 October 2021 15:43 IST

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the fourth consecutive day

For the first time, the price of petrol crossed ₹121 per litre in the border district of Madhya Pradesh, while the cost of diesel touched ₹110.29 on October 30.

According to sources in the industry, the price of petrol rose to ₹121.13 per litre and the diesel cost reached ₹110.29 per litre in Anuppur, while petrol crossed the ₹120-mark in Balaghat.

The fuel prices have risen by 36 paise (petrol) and 37 paise (diesel) per litre in the last 24 hours, said Abhishek Jaiswal, a petrol pump owner in Bijuri town of Annupur, bordering with Chhattisgarh.

Petroleum is brought to Anuppur from Jabalpur oil depot, about 250 km from the district headquarters, making it costlier here in comparison to other parts of the state because of higher transportation cost, Jaiswal said.

Similarly, the price of petrol in Balaghat reached ₹120.06, while diesel is being sold at ₹109.32 per litre, petrol pump owner Manish Khandelwal said.

In Bhopal, petrol is being sold at ₹117.71 per litre, while diesel cost is at ₹107.13 per litre, it was stated.

Fuel prices are on the rise for the fourth consecutive day to touch record high levels across the country.

Price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of ₹108.99 a litre, with oil companies revising the price of petrol and diesel by 35 paise per litre. Diesel price in Delhi stands at ₹97.72 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol now comes for ₹114.81 a litre, whereas diesel costs ₹105.86 per litre.

In Kolkta, the price of petrol is ₹109.46 per litre, while diesel is ₹100.84 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹105.74 and ₹101.92 per litre respectively.

Depending on the incidence of value-added tax, petrol and diesel prices differ from State to State.