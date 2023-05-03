ADVERTISEMENT

IMD predictes cyclone in Bay of Bengal by May 10

May 03, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

“A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6…there is a possibility of the circulation to move northwards towards Central Bay of Bengal,” the IMD said in a statement

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy

A low-pressure area is usually a pre-cursor to the development of a cyclone, and according to IMD’s calculations, it is expected to take shape on May 7. File | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 3 said that a cyclone could likely form at the Bay of Bengal by early next week, however its strength, direction and impact on India was yet to gauged. 

“A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6…there is a possibility of the circulation to move northwards towards Central Bay of Bengal,” the IMD said in a statement. “Further details will be given after the low-pressure is formed.” 

A low-pressure area is usually a pre-cursor to the development of a cyclone, and according to IMD’s calculations, it is expected to take shape on May 7. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A preliminary analysis available on the IMD website based on its weather models suggests that the cyclone could form by May 9 and grow to a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by May 10.  

The IMD has a five-step classification for cyclones with the relatively weakest classified as a ‘cyclonic storm’ (65-68 kmph) and the strongest a ‘super cyclonic storm.’ (>222 kmph). A ‘severe cyclonic storm’ (89-117 kmph) is just one step above a ‘cyclonic storm.’  

Depending on the location of the storm and existing weather conditions it’s possible for the storm to gain or reduce in strength. Cyclones are more frequent in India’s neighbourhood around May, October and November – or coincident with the advent and departure of the monsoon respectively. 

This will be the first cyclone to form this year and it will be called Cyclone Mocha. The name was proposed by Yemen - after the Red Sea port city - following an international convention of naming cyclones. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

rains

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US