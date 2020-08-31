IIT alumni arrange rides to help JEE candidates

NEW DELHI

31 August 2020 18:45 IST

Portal set up to coordinate travel to centres

With a number of candidates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), complaining of the difficulty in reaching examination centres due to the COVID-19 pandemic, alumni of the top Indian Institutes of Technology have set up an online portal to connect volunteers with those who may need transport.

The portal, www.eduride.in was created by alumni from the IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras in response to an appeal by IIT Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao to provide support to candidates of the JEE, both Main and Advanced, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The portal aims to ease the burden of commuting, especially from remote locations and poorly connected areas, given that transport services in many parts of the country are still disrupted due to the pandemic.

Students who need help can register on the site, enter the details of their examination centres and raise a request for a ride.

Anyone else who wants to support the students can register on the site as a volunteer, and will then be connected to nearby students. The portal will facilitate the exchange of contact details for further coordination. Volunteers can then drive students to examination centres. Alternatively, volunteers can also make a donation which will help pay for a cab service for candidates on the day of the examination.

“Some candidates had written to me and also commented on social media channels that they cannot afford private transport and asked for help in reaching the examination centres. Therefore, we immediately made an appeal to the alumni and others for help,” said Dr. Rao.

“If we all work together and support each other in these times of need, there is no obstacle that we cannot surmount. I am confident this portal will not only ease the commuting difficulties for the candidates, but will also boost their confidence by making them realize that we are all with them,” he added.

JEE Main begins on Tuesday and will continue through the week. JEE Advanced, which is being conducted by IIT Delhi this year, will be held on September 27, while NEET is scheduled for September 13.