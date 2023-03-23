IIM-Indore student bags ₹1.14 crore pay package

March 23, 2023 03:38 am | Updated March 22, 2023 10:40 pm IST - INDORE

A student of the Indian Institute of Management-Indore has been offered an annual salary package of ₹1.14 crore for a domestic job, an IIM-I official said on Wednesday.

This is the highest pay package offered during the final placement of this session at the institute and is ₹65 lakh more than the previous time, the official said.

In the last session, the highest salary offered during placement of IIM-I students was ₹49 lakh, the official said.

During the final placement of this session, more than 160 domestic and foreign companies offered an average salary of ₹30.21 lakh to 568 students of IIM-I.

Those who bagged the offers include students of the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). Both courses are considered equivalent to MBA, the official said.

IIM-I Director Prof. Himanshu Rai said, “We have always been ready to strengthen our relationship with the industry by providing world-class management education to the students. The excellent placements received by our students despite the challenging times are proof of this.”

According to IIM-I, during the final placement, 29%, came from the field of consultancy, followed by general management and operations at 19%, finance and marketing at 18% each, and information technology at 16%.

