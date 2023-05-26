I&B Ministry to organise conclave to mark nine years of Modi government

May 26, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry will organise a day-long national conclave on “Nine years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan” on Saturday, to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest of the inaugural session, while I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will be the guest of honour.

“In these nine years of incredible journey of building a New India, the country has seen transformation across segments. We have witnessed a progressing and stable economy and the growth of industry and services sectors have been unprecedented. Rise in number of unicorns is the exemplar of the government’s commitment towards youth, technology and ease of doing business,” said the Ministry.

Stating that the structural reforms initiated by the government has strengthened the Indian economy and enabled it to withstand the unprecedented effects of the pandemic, the Ministry said the country has undergone a remarkable transformation from a passive observer to a prominent global leader across multiple domains.

Three panel discussions will be organised during the conclave.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals; Debjani Ghosh, president of NASSCOM; Surjit Bhalla, former executive director for the International Monetary Fund, India; Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India; and Deepa Sayal, president and patron-in-chief, IWIL India, will be the panellists during the first session titled “India: Surging Ahead”. Senior journalist Nitin Gokhale will be the moderator.

The post-lunch second session, “Jan Jan Ka Vishwas”, will be moderated by journalist Richa Anirudh. Among the panellists are actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF representative to India; Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon Limited (Video message); Padama Shri Shanti Teresa Lakra, a nurse; boxer Nikhat Zareen; environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi; and Seekho co-founder Divya Jain.

During the third session titled “Yuva Shakti: Galvanising India”, radio jockey Raunac will be the moderator and Ritesh Agarwal, chief executive officer, OYO Rooms; actor Rishab Shetty; musician Amaan Ali Bangash; former Indian Hockey captain Viren Rasquinha; Yashodhara Bajoria, director, Espresso Technologies; and boxer Akhil Kumar will be the panellists.

