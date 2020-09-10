IAF formally inducts five Rafale jets at Ambala

10 September 2020 11:42 IST

The induction could not have happened at a more opportune time given the security challenges, says IAF chief.

Five Rafale jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a simple ceremony at Ambala air base on Thursday.

A traditional ‘sarva dharma puja’ was held. It was followed by an aerial display by Rafale fleet to mark its induction.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) R.K.S. Bhadauria was present at the induction ceremony.

ACM Badauria said, "From Ambala air base, Rafales will be able to rapidly access our areas of interest.

Water canon salute to Rafale during the induction at Ambala Airbase, on September 10, 2020. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

“What we see today is a prompt action by the government to break the impasse in the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) deal."

He further said “The induction could not have happened at a more opportune time given the security challenges.”

“They have undergone intense combat training with other aircraft and also firing of advanced weaponry,” he added.

The induction also marks the operational induction of Rafale into the IAF.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Our capabilities are not limited to land borders. They extend to Indo-Pacific and we are committed to safety and security. We have common security concerns in the region and India and France are cooperating on common challenges like maritime security and piracy."

Mr. Singh further added: "Our motive behind strengthening of our defence has always been desire for world peace. In this regard, we are committed not to take any such step which can disturb the peace. We expect the same from our neighbors and other countries around the world."

Earlier on July 29, forty-six months after the €7.87 bn contract was signed, the first five of 36 Rafale fighter jets landed at the Ambala airbase and the crew were welcomed by Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) R.K.S. Bhadauria.

This is the first imported fighter to be inducted into Service since the Sukhoi-30s from Russia in the late 90s.