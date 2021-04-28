IAF airlifts nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai, Singapore

New Delhi

The IAF has also been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore, bringing them to the Panagarh air base in West Bengal, according to an official statement issued on April 28.

These containers were brought on April 27, it said.

In addition, the IAF’s C-17 aircraft on April 27 also airlifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Indore to Jamnagar, two from Jodhpur and Udaipur to Jamnagar and two from Hindon to Ranchi, it said.

“IAF’s C-17s have airlifted six cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai to Panagarh Air Base. Another C-17 brought three oxygen containers from Singapore to Panagarh Air Base,” the statement said. The IAF also airlifted eight cryogenic oxygen containers from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar, two from Bhopal to Ranchi and two from Chandigarh to Ranchi, it said.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several States are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases. The IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.