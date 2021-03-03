I-T raids at premises linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu

NEW DELHI:

03 March 2021 13:29 IST

The Income-Tax Department is conducting searches on about two dozen premises linked to some Bollywood figures in Mumbai.

The searches were being carried out on the premises related to director Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu and producer Vikas Bahl, said an Income-Tax Department official.

The searches are said to be part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune.

