I-T officials search premises of TMC Minister's brother Swarup Biswas for second day

March 21, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - Kolkata

The raids are being carried out for alleged “tax evasion and possession of disproportionate assets by the TMC leader [Swarup Biswas]”, and I-T official said.

PTI

Security personnel outside the residence of Swarup Biswas, brother of West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, during a raid by Income Tax department officials, in Kolkata on March 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, search operations by Income Tax sleuths are continuing for the second day on March 21 at the premises of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Swarup Biswas who is the brother of a West Bengal Minister, an official said.

The raids, which began on March 20 morning, are part of an investigation into alleged tax invasion by two real estate companies, he said.

“The search operations are underway for the second day,” the I-T official said.

The raids are being carried out for alleged “tax evasion and possession of disproportionate assets by the TMC leader”, he said.

“Sleuths of the Income Tax Department’s investigation wing have been conducting the search operations at several locations related to Swarup Biswas in the city,” he said.

Mr. Swarup Biswas is the brother of Minister Aroop Biswas.

Mr. Swarup Biswas had alleged links with some real estate developers from where funds were transferred to his account violating income tax rules, the official added.

