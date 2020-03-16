Hyundai Motor India rolls out all-new Creta

CHENNAI

16 March 2020 22:48 IST

SUV prices start at ₹9.90 lakh

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) rolled out its sport utility vehicle (SUV) the all-new Creta in New Delhi on Monday.

Addressing a gathering, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, S.S. Kim said the new variant would be available throughout the country from Monday at one price, starting at ₹9.90 lakh for the base model and going up to ₹17.20 lakh for the top-end model. According to him, the ‘all new Creta’ comes with five new powertrain options and in 10 colours, including a two-dual tone options. It comes with an advanced BlueLink that offers over 50 connectivity features, giving freedom to remotely start engine for auto as well as manual transmission.

The new car is loaded with features such as trio-beam LED headlamps, voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 26.03 cm HD infotainment, premium interiors, drive mode select, traction control modes, Bose premium sound system, paddle shifters and electric parking brake with auto hold, according to the company officials.

Advertising

Advertising

Talking about the enhanced features, they said it had six airbags in top variant, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist control, rear disc brakes, rear camera with steering adaptive parking guidelines, ISOFIX and a burglar alarm, they officials said.