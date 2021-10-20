Huge cache of weapons recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh

20 October 2021 11:57 IST

The police recovered 22 pistols, 44 magazines, 100 rounds of ammunition and one kg of heroin.

The Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border in the Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran district of Punjab, an official said on Wednesday.

In a joint operation, the Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police and the BSF recovered 22 pistols, 44 magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition, the police official said.

One kg of heroin was also recovered, he added.

Advertising

Advertising