Hike in VDA for Central sphere workers

New Delhi

30 October 2021 05:23 IST

It will benefit around 1.5 crore labourers

The Union Labour and Employment Ministry said on Friday that it had increased the variable dearness allowance (VDA) for Central sphere workers, based on the average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for the months of January to June, 2021.

“At a time when the country is struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, in a major relief to different categories of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has notified and revised the rate of VDA with effect from October 1,” the Ministry said.

The Labour and Employment Minister said the increase would benefit around 1.5 crore workers in construction, road maintenance, sweeping and cleaning, loading and unloading, watch and ward, mines and agriculture. The rates are applicable to establishments under the authority of the Centreand corporations set up by the Union government. The rates would be applicable to contract and casual workers.

Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) D.P.S. Negi said the minimum wages (VDA) are revised twice a year - April 1 and October 1.