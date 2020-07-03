Highlights from PM Modi's address to soldiers in Ladakh

03 July 2020 14:13 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in one of the forward locations in Nimu, Ladakh, on Friday morning. He is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP there.

Here are the highlights from his speech:

“Your bravery, courage and your commitment to defend the honour of the country is incomparable," says the Prime Minister to the armed forces personnel stationed in Nimu.

"The difficult conditions under which you serve as a shield for Mother India cannot be compared to any other country. Your courage is higher than the heights from where you defend our borders," he says.

Your arms are as strong as the mountains that surround you. Your will is as unmovable as the peaks around you. I, and the country, have an unbroken trust in your capabilities and we are also not worried because you are there, he says.

And now the way you and compatriots have demonstrated your courage has shown the world what India’s strength is, he adds.

Pointing out at women ITBP personnel, Mr. Modi recites Ramdhaari Singh 'Dinkar,'s couplet: “Jinke sinhnaad se sehmi, dharti rahi abhi tak dol, kalam aaj unki hai bol”

Mr. Modi pays homage to those who died in the Galwan Valley.

"These soldiers came from across the country and till now the valleys are echoing with their bravery. From Rezang La to Galwan, all are witness to the bravery of Indian soldiers, of the 14th Corp," he says.

The enemies of Mother India have seen your fire and your fury. Ladakh is India’s forehead and symbolises the honour of the country, he says.

Rinpoche was from here. Under his leadership those who wanted to raise separatism were driven out of Ladakh. It was under his inspiration that the Ladakh Scouts infantry regiment was raised, he says.

Our resolution and strength is as high as the Himalayas, Mr. Modi says. "We are those who pray to the flute playing Krishna, but are also inspired by the Sudarshan Chakra wielding Krishna."

For the progress of the world peace and amity is accepted by all but we also know that the weak can never enforce peace. Bravery and courage is the underlying principle of establishing peace, the Prime Minister says.

If India is progressing on all fronts it’s for the benefit of the world. If india is building Modern infrastructure the underlying principle is the same. Even during the World Wars, the fighting spirit of our people was on display. That same tradition is being established by you are, he says.

Mr. Modi now quotes Tamil poet saint Thiruvalluvar: ”Bravery, respect, dignity and reliability are the defining characteristics of an army.”

'Age of expansionism is over'

The Age of expansionism is over, now it is the Age of Development, Mr. Modi says. History is witness that such expansionist powers were either destroyed or forced to retreat, he says. That is why the World has turned away from expansionism and has turned towards development and open competition, he adds.

Mr. Modi now highlights the government's initiatives for the armed forces — the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, implementing one rank one pension scheme, National War Memorial and emphasis on border infrastructure. “We have continuously worked for your welfare,” he adds.

The Buddha said that courage is related to conviction , courage is mercy and compassion, courage is that which makes us stand on the side of truth, to speak and do that which is right. "The country is proud of you," he reiterates.

All are together in the defence and service of Mother India. The country is fighting off many crises with determination. We have been prevailing and we shall prevail over these travails, he says while ending his speech.