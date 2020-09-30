Hathras gang rape case: PM Modi calls U.P. CM Adithyanath, asks for strict action

NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and wanted strict action to be taken against the perpetrators in the Hathras rape case.

The case has sparked protests by political parties and civil society groups, as the victim was not only brutalised and raped, but her body was not handed over to her relatives and was allegedly cremated by the U.P. police.

Relatives have accused the police of cremating her without their presence despite their repeated demands to hand over her body.

Mr. Adityanath, for his part, set up a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) and later on Wednesday evening spoke to the father of the deceased over a video call.