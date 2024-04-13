ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber couple dies by suicide in Haryana

April 13, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Chandigarh

Gravit (25) and Nandini (22) were YouTubers and hailed from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

A live-in couple allegedly died by suicide in Haryana's Jhajjar district, police said on April 13.

They had been living in a residential building located in Bahadurgarh for the past one month, police said.

The couple was taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

(Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

