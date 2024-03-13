Haryana floor test | CM Nayab Saini to prove majority in House today

March 13, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

Haryana State BJP president and MP Nayab Singh Saini, who was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana, is set to face a floor test during a special State Assembly session on March 13.

Meanwhile, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) issued a three-line whip requesting its MLAs to “remain positively absent during voting on Confidence Motion” in Haryana Assembly.

On March 12, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his Council of Ministers resigned as the strained ruling coalition of the BJP and the JJP broke apart, amid differences over seat-sharing for the general election.

Mr. Saini said that the BJP-led government in the State has the support of a total of 48 MLAs adding that the Speaker has been urged to conduct the floor test on March 13.

“I want to thank PM Modi, party president J.P. Nadda, Union HM Amit Shah, and other senior leaders of the party for giving me this responsibility. We will work for the development of the State. We have asked the Speaker to conduct the floor test tomorrow at around 11 a.m., in the Vidhan Sabha. We have informed the Governor about the support of 48 MLAs,” Chief Minister Saini said.

Praising former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, ”Our newly-formed Cabinet wants to thank former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. He has given Haryana a new direction and has given the best example of good governance. He did development work in the State without any discrimination.”

Nayab Singh Saini assumes office as Haryana Chief Minister

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.

The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, in which the majority mark is set at 46.

(With agency inputs)

