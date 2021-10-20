Harish Rawat wants to be relieved of his Punjab duty

New Delhi

20 October 2021 19:34 IST

He asks Congress leadership to allow him to focus on his home State Uttarakhand

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Punjab, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Harish Rawat on Wednesday took to Twitter, asking the party leadership to relieve him from his duties as in charge of the State and allow him to focus on his home StateUttarakhand, where elections are scheduled along with Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rawat called on former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, reportedly to discuss Uttarakhand elections and brief him on the devastation caused by heavy rain in the State.

Following this meeting, in a series of tweets, he expressed is desire to move out as AICC’s Punjab in charge.

Sidhu’s letter to Sonia

Mr. Rawat’s move not only comes a day after former Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh (retd) announced his intention to float his own party but also days after State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote a fresh letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, seeking an audience with her to explain his ‘Punjab Model’.

“Today, I have been able to overcome a big indecision. One the one hand, I have a duty towards my ‘janmabhoomi’ [birthplace] and the other hand, I have to offer my services to my ‘karmabhoomi’ [land where one works]. Things are getting complicated as elections are drawing closer as a person has to gihe full-time to both the places,” Mr. Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

He wanted to be in Uttarakhand to “wipe off” the tears of the people affected by the deluge but couldn’t because of the “call of duty”. “So that I can devote myself to Uttarakhand completely, I should be relieved of my present duties,” he tweeted and signed off, saying the party leadership would decide but it was his “request”, he stated.

Slams Amarinder

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rawat slammed Capt. Amarinder for announcing his own outfit and stating he was hopeful of a tie-up with the BJP.

“The BJP was looking for a face and the Captain has offered his services. Only he can explain why he would sacrifice his years of standing as a leader by tying up with the BJP,” he told The Hindu.

Asked if the Congress would initiate any disciplinary action against Capt. Amarinder, who has not yet formally resigned from the party despite publicly stating that he would quit, he observed, “We have taken note of the announcement and are monitoring further developments”.

Mr. Rawat questioned Capt. Amarinder’s ‘silence’ over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra is an accused. “Why is he silent over it? Have you ever protested against the atrocities against farmers, especially the way the Centre has kept them at Delhi borders for 10 months and nearly 600 of them have died?,” he added.