Harassment of nuns: Home Minister promises action

25 March 2021 01:40 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday promised action against those responsible for the harassment of nuns at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. He said this at an election convention of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Ponkunnam in Kerala.

, Mr. Shah said, “I want to assure the people of Kerala that the BJP is ruling in U.P. and hence you need not worry about anything. Whoever is behind the incident or whoever did it, the government will take steps to bring them before the law.”

