HAL to provide MRO for MQ-9B drone engines in India

February 15, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - BENGALURU:

As India looks to purchase armed Predator Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) from the U.S., Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and General Atomics announced at Aero India that the turbo-propeller engines which power the MQ-9B Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) RPAS will be supported by HAL engine division for the Indian market. The companies are looking to formulate a comprehensive engine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) programme for upcoming HALE RPAS projects, a joint statement said.

In another announcement, Germany based HENSOLDT and HAL announced a collaboration agreement covering design/IPR Transfer for design and manufacturing of Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS) for Indian helicopters primarily the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and potential future exports which an official said will result in 100% technology transfer.

“HAL has been manufacturing and providing MRO support for TPE 331-5 engines for the last 40 years. We are also establishing facilities for manufacturing TPE 331-12B engines for HTT-40 project. The engine used on the MQ-9B RPAS belongs to the same family of engines with upgraded configuration to adapt to the RPAS technology. I am glad, that HAL Engine Division, Bengaluru would be providing MRO support to the engine for MQ-9B RPAS, one of the most sophisticated equipment in the world” said C.B. Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL. The Expression of Interest was exchanged at the ongoing expo on February 14.

Though the turboprop engine fitted onboard the MQ-9B HALE RPAS looks similar to other commercial engines in its category, it is unique in its configuration and operation, requiring special training and equipment for MRO, said Dr. Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation.

Indian Navy operates two MQ-9B Sea Guardians taken on lease in 2020. A larger deal for 30 armed MQ-9Bs, 10 for each Service, is pending. Last year, the Defence Ministry has ordered a reassessment of the requirements of the deal estimated at around $3bn.

Threat to helicopters

On the OAS, a statement from HENSOLDT noted that helicopter accidents during low level flights have been a matter of concern for both civil and military helicopters and pilot assistance through enhanced situational awareness is required for quick reaction. “Obstacles in the flight path or close to it often pose a threat to helicopters. Such obstacles may be power lines, aerial cableways, pylons and towers. The probability of occurrence of such threats increases during low-level flight manoeuvres,” it stated.

The OAS system provides smart visual cues to pilots to reduce their workload and thereby increasing flight safety and the certainty of mission effectiveness, particularly in crucial mission phases under adverse visual conditions, the statement said.

According to the statement, the system is LiDAR based sensor with synthetic vision and 3D conformal symbology to detect the objects and terrain and provide assistance to the pilot through safety lines and 3D conformal symbology based synthetic vision thereby enhancing situational awareness to increase flight safety.

“This collaboration between HAL Korwa and HENSOLDT is first of its kind in Indian Defence Industry with intention of transferring of critical key technology from Germany to India... The finalisation of the ToT including IPR for the equipment is primarily proposed for ALH helicopter and expected to be a major equipment fit in all future upgrade/new helicopter programme with enhanced features with suitable improvement and customization by HAL Korwa.” said Apurba Roy, Executive Director, HAL Korwa.