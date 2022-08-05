India

HAL offered Light Combat Aircraft Tejas twin seater for Malaysia tender

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force participating in the Singapore Air Show 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI August 05, 2022 18:46 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:46 IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has responded to the Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Malaysia for 18 Fighter Lead in Trainer – Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT – LCA) offering the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas twin-seater variant, the Defence Ministry informed Parliament on Friday. Several other countries too have evinced interest in the indigenous fighter, it stated.

“Other countries which have evinced interest in LCA aircraft are: Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the U.S., Indonesia, and Philippines,” Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply to Shrimati Queen Oja and others in Lok Sabha.

Stating that HAL had responded to a Request for Information (RFI) received from RMAF received in February, 2019 for LCA class aircraft, the reply said that subsequently, it responded in October, 2021 to the RFP.

