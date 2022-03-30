Govt sends team to evict Paswan family from 12, Janpath

A view of Janpath Road in New Delhi, which houses several politicians. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 30, 2022 14:58 IST

In July 2021, Directorate of Estates served an eviction notice to Paswan’s son and MP Chirag Paswan and other residents to vacate house

The Directorate of Estates (DoE), under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, on Wednesday sent a team to empty out 12, Janpath, the bungalow where former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had resided until his death in 2020 and where his family had continued to stay since, according to sources aware of the development.

The bungalow had served as the late Lok Janshakti Party founder’s residence since 1989. In July 2021, the DoE served an eviction notice to Paswan’s son and MP Chirag Paswan and other residents to vacate the house. Mr. Chirag Paswan had been allotted another government accommodation being an MP, an official said.

Advertising

Advertising

12, Janpath was allotted to Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August 2021, according to Ministry officials, but had not been handed over to him as it had not been vacated.