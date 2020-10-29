Govt. bans export of onion seeds

NEW DELHI

The government banned the export of onion seeds with immediate effect, as per a notification issued by the Director General of Foreign Trade on Thursday, in view of surging prices of the bulb in the domestic market and concerns about a seeds' shortage ahead of the next sowing season.

Exports of onions have already been banned recently, while onion seeds exports were restricted. “Ensuring the availability of onion at affordable prices for consumers, Government under PM Narendra Modi ji bans export of onion seeds,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet after the notification.

