Government to publish frameworks to check fake reviews on e-commerce websites next week

November 21, 2022 03:02 am | Updated November 20, 2022 09:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The government will publish next week frameworks to counter fake reviews and unverified star ratings on e-commerce websites, hotel and travel booking platforms, according to the Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, the consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on platforms to see the opinion and experiences of the users who have already purchased the goods or services.

But fake reviews and star ratings mislead the consumers into buying online products and services.

Trending

Probably, India will be the first country to have developed frameworks for fake review management, he said.

"Initially, it will be voluntary and gradually will be made mandatory," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT