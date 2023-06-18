ADVERTISEMENT

Government to consult practitioners on MCA-21 glitches

June 18, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Stakeholders’ consultations will be held by Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil in Chennai on June 20 and Hyderabad on June 21

The Hindu Bureau

With the critical Corporate Affairs Ministry portal, MCA-21, still ridden with glitches, hampering everything from registration of new firms to routine filings by existing firms, the Ministry has decided to hold parleys on the challenges faced by industry.

“Stakeholders’ consultations” on the issues related to the MCA-21 Version-3 portal will be steered by the Ministry’s top official, Secretary Manoj Govil, with compliance practitioners in Chennai on June 20 and Hyderabad on June 21.

A team from LTI Mindtree, the IT vendor responsible for developing the portal, will also be part of the meetings where members of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) are expected to flag the functionalities that are deterring smooth filing of statutory corporate reports.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US