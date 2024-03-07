Government develops indigeneous explosive detectors for security forces

March 07, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

Two different categories of explosive detectors have been indigenously developed for the security forces, through the work of the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) , the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on March 7.

The explosive detectors were recently handed over to the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) by Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, for deployment with the security forces.

“Senior officials from various security agencies such as SPG, NSG, CISF, lTBP, SSB, BCAS, SFF and the Indian Army were also present on the occasion. The detectors will be handed over by the IB to 12 identified Security Agencies for field deployment,” the MHA said.

Feedback from the field

The detectors are based on an Ion Mobility Spectrometry technique and the Raman Back Scattering principle respectively. They have been customised in accordance with the specific requirements of the security agencies, as part of a development project started by the IB in 2017.

The user agencies have been asked to provide feedback about the field deployment experience of the two detectors so that further improvements, if required, can be effected in future versions, the MHA said.

