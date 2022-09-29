Government defers proposal to make 6 airbags mandatory in cars by one year to October 1, 2023, says Nitin Gadkari

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

PTI New Delhi
September 29, 2022 14:49 IST

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government has deferred the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by one year to October 1, 2023, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on September 29, 2022.

"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023," Mr. Gadkari said in a tweet.

The Minister further asserted that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

